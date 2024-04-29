            

      Gillette India sales up 10 percent for March quarter; ad and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 68.99 crore

      LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. shared, “We continue to deliver strong top line and share growth driven by our teams’ excellent execution of our integrated growth strategy."

      By  Storyboard18Apr 29, 2024 10:36 PM
      The company's advertising and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 68.99 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, down from Rs 75.77 crore in the preceding quarter.

      Gillette India Limited (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company delivered sales of Rs 681 crore, up 10 percent vs year ago driven by superior innovations across the portfolio, and strong brand fundamentals. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 99 crores, up 20% operationally fueled by top-line growth, continued premiumization and productivity interventions. Reported profit after tax was down 4% vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base and current quarters.

      He added, "We remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 29, 2024 10:36 PM

