Global Ads Spotlight: KFC’s heist ad that took home the Grand Prix at Loeries 2023!

When KFC teamed up with Ogilvy for their "Anything for the Taste" campaign, they didn’t just create an ad—they crafted a cinematic comedy heist that had taken the world by storm.

The campaign, which bagged the prestigious Grand Prix at the Loeries 2023 and the Cannes Bronze, revolved around the hilarious escapades of Mr. Molapo, a self-appointed “quality assurance inspector” whose only goal was to feast on KFC's finger-lickin' good chicken. But, how far did he go?

Well, let’s just say he had risked everything—including a few too many close calls with the law—all for the love of crispy, juicy chicken.

Nevertheless, the ad’s premise might sound familiar: a man, posing as a serious, older inspector, sneaks his way into KFC restaurants across South Africa.

But this wasn’t just about indulging in some fast food—no, this man had mastered the art of deception and was willing to go to outrageous lengths to satisfy his cravings.

Think: slipping out of situations like a bandit, sneaking bites of chicken while evading discovery—it was a comedy of errors with the charm of a heist film.

But what truly set this campaign apart was the way it tapped into the absurdity of human obsession, all while leaning heavily into a Coen Brothers-esque style of dark comedy.

You know, the kind of humour that makes you giggle and cringe in equal measure. The performance by the local actors was spot-on, effortlessly blending humour with authenticity, while the production design and locations across South Africa added a real sense of place and texture to the story. Result? A feel-good, laugh-out-loud ride from start to finish.

And let’s not forget the soundtrack—because what’s a heist without a killer tune? The campaign featured the iconic Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy by Billy Stewart, that added the perfect vibe to this fun, chaotic tale of culinary obsession.

This ad wasn’t just a viral hit; it was a masterclass in blending humour, relatable storytelling, and cinematic flair. Its success at the Loeries wasn’t just about the Grand Prix and a Cannes Bronze win—it was about how KFC and Ogilvy nailed every aspect of this campaign.