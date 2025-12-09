2026: The year AI, edtech and green innovation outpace economic headwinds

While 2026 has significant drivers for growth, including AI-led transformation, fiscal stimulus and continued infrastructure development, hiring optimism could still be challenged if macro pressures intensify,” said Sanketh Chengappa, Director and Business Head, Professional Staffing, Adecco India

Even as businesses brace for macroeconomic uncertainty in 2026, India’s hiring landscape is gearing up for a year defined by AI-fuelled expansion, strategic workforce transformation, and resilient sectoral growth. Industry leaders suggest that while caution will persist, momentum will be powered by infrastructure investment, digital acceleration, and domestic demand.

Macro risks may temper optimism but won’t derail tech-led growth

“While 2026 has significant drivers for growth, including AI-led transformation, fiscal stimulus and continued infrastructure development, hiring optimism could still be challenged if macro pressures intensify,” said Sanketh Chengappa, Director and Business Head, Professional Staffing, Adecco India.

He cautioned that inflation persistence, trade disruptions, and global financial instability could weigh on confidence. “A deceleration in global growth, especially if accompanied by rising oil prices, can trigger supply chain disruption and delay investment decisions,” he added. With geopolitical tensions and evolving labour laws creating further ambiguity, he noted that organisations may shift to more cautious hiring models — favouring contract roles, automation and reskilling over large-scale headcount additions.

AI, EdTech and Green sectors lead the next hiring cycle

Despite volatility risks, essential and transformation-led industries are seen as comparatively insulated. Chengappa highlighted that sectors linked to fundamental or structural needs — including Healthcare, Education, Utilities, Consumer Staples, BFSI, Technology and AI, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy and Green Tech, and EdTech — “remain well-positioned to sustain momentum,” supported by strong domestic demand and stable regulatory frameworks.

These characteristics, he said, make them “among the most insulated against potential disruption next year.”

Fresher hiring to rebound as greenfield expansion accelerates

Financial levers such as tax reductions, RBI policy relaxations and robust GDP forecasts above 7 percent are creating tailwinds for an uptick in early-career opportunities, according to Kartik Naraya, CEO – Jobs Marketplace, Apna.

“The environment points toward a reopening of fresher hiring next year. Upskilling will continue as firms enter new areas, but greenfield distribution and expansion in underserved regions will require fresh workforce addition rather than only recycling existing talent,” Naraya said.

However, traditional bulk hiring will evolve. “Campus bulk hiring will remain but will contract to a narrower band of roles and a smaller group of campuses,” he added. AI-first internship-to-hire models will grow as firms seek sharper visibility into performance and tools proficiency.

AI-augmented workers to pull away on compensation

Roles commanding new premiums span AI Orchestrators, hybrid architects, AI scientists, intelligence analysts, cloud security specialists and prompt engineers bolstered by India GCCs scaling advanced analytics capabilities.

“The gap is widening into 2026 with AI-skilled workers earning clear premiums even within the same occupational families,” Naraya emphasised. Productivity gains, better customer outcomes, and operating leverage are driving the differential.

He also noted that frontline hiring is set to rise across FMCG and quick commerce due to rural demand recovery and market expansion. But salary structures will stay flattish, with incentives becoming a bigger magnet.

Internal talent factories rise as AI-skill shortages intensify

External hiring pipelines for mid-tier engineers have slowed as companies prioritise structured internal transformation, said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

“Data from our recent report shows that 27 percent of GCCs expect 26–50 percent of future tech and AI roles to be filled internally, powered by digital academies and structured reskilling tracks,” Sharma noted. Internal mobility, she said, is faster, cheaper, and a necessity in a market where “for GenAI roles, India has only one skilled engineer for every 10 openings.”

Attrition risks remain high for niche AI roles. “Niche roles such as GenAI engineers, ML Ops specialists, AI product engineers, cloud/security architects are in high demand,” Sharma said, with premium salary offerings and global platform opportunities fuelling aggressive poaching.

India’s hiring in 2026 is shaping up to be a year where AI capability becomes the defining competitive advantage. Even if macro conditions tighten, sectors tied to digital transformation, education, and green innovation are expected to outpace the rest, pushing organisations to build and fiercely compete for future-ready talent.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 8:39 AM