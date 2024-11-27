Hero MotoCorp launches accelerator program 'Hero For Startups'

ADVERTISEMENT
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the Hero For Startups (HFS) program with "a vision to transform mobility for Bharat and beyond."
Hero For Startups (HFS) aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of automotive industry. The company said in a statement, Aligned with Hero MotoCorp’s vision – Be the Future of Mobility – this initiative will serve as a catalyst in fostering a strong technology-driven innovation and talent ecosystem."
The program provides selected startups with exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp’s Research and Development facilities in Germany and India, the Company’s extensive network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship. Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs) enabling successful PoCs to integrate their solutions into Hero's product portfolio, unlocking valuable market exposure and accelerating the growth and visibility of their innovations.
The objectives of the program are to drive the development of cutting-edge technologies and disruptive solutions to transform the mobility sector, collaborate with emerging startups, and shape the future of mobility through innovation that is scalable and sustainable
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero For Startups is our commitment to shaping the future of mobility and beyond through innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Rooted in the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is a transformative platform that empowers India to excel on the global stage. Inviting dreamers, doers, and visionaries, this initiative is a catalyst for extraordinary ideas to tackle real-world challenges for Bharat while opening doors to unprecedented opportunities."
He added, "Hero For Startups accelerates India’s rise as a global leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact and creating a world of possibilities for generations to come.”