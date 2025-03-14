Holi Hai! How brands are splattering creativity this festive season

ADVERTISEMENT
Holi - the festival of colours, joy, and togetherness—has arrived, and brands are embracing it with full vigour!
Widely known as the "Festival of Colours," Holi is a cherished Indian festival marked by joy and fervour across the country and beyond.
In 2025, the festivities begin with Holika Dahan, or Choti Holi, on Thursday, March 13, followed by the grand celebration of Holi on Friday, March 14.
To make the most of the festive spirit, brands across sectors took to social media to display their most colourful side. From splashy creatives to playful banters, they're leaving no stone unturned in making this celebration more colourful than ever.
Take a look:
Zepto
holi ka hai tyohaar, 10 min mein mangalo saare essentials yaar ✨ pic.twitter.com/qPTAbTUmrt— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) March 13, 2025
Swiggy
choti holi par badi holi jitna kha liya 😋 pic.twitter.com/FfnAr4cZ3t— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) March 13, 2025
Swiggy Instamart
You act like an adult but deep down tumhe bhi ye pichkari se holi khelni hai 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZiuJ84zDVr— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 12, 2025
Blinkit
being happy: fitting into society: pic.twitter.com/0JbusTfGsT— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) March 13, 2025
Haldirams
Kesariya gulaal mein kisko dikhega ;)— Haldirams (@NagpurHaldirams) March 10, 2025
Thomson India
Holi vibes everywhere! 🎨✨ Even the remote couldn’t escape the festive colors! 🌈🎉#YouKnowItsHoliWhen #HoliHai #FestivalOfColors #ColorfulMoments #ThomsonTV #Holi2025 #HappyHoli #CelebrateWithColors pic.twitter.com/WMrR2Dj9UE— Thomson India (@ThomsonTvIndia) March 12, 2025
Uber India
Do me a favour l̶e̶t̶’s̶ ̶p̶l̶a̶y̶ ̶H̶o̶l̶i̶ book your intercity!#HappyHoli #Holi2025 #UberIndia pic.twitter.com/DaTSBudA0T— Uber India (@Uber_India) March 13, 2025
OYO
Before you show up in office with a pink face on monday, celebrate like a champion with 2000 free stays this Holi, only on the OYO app!🏆🌈— OYO (@oyorooms) March 13, 2025
Book now: https://t.co/ZE84JQ5nTE pic.twitter.com/75ncxow7G5
Flipkart
Holi survival kit 2025 😋#Holi2025 pic.twitter.com/QgCoSbe3Us— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 13, 2025
BookMyShow
Plans without terms and conditions applied 😉— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) March 13, 2025
Sort your Holi Plans now at the link below!https://t.co/0F660wH62a pic.twitter.com/cAz7S9Zfm8
JioSaavn
Long weekend pe work calls aur Holi playlist mein ads? Dono ko kehdo 𝘣𝘺𝘦 𝘣𝘺𝘦 𝘣𝘺𝘦.👋🤩#JioSaavnPro— JioSaavn (@JioSaavn) March 13, 2025
Axis Bank
Not every Holi greeting comes from a well-wisher. Beware of offers that seem too good to be true.— Axis Bank (@AxisBank) March 13, 2025
This Holi, play safe with your colours and your clicks.#AxisBank #happyholi #SafeBanking pic.twitter.com/169OiOrKQt