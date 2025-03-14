            

Holi Hai! How brands are splattering creativity this festive season

From witty word play to fun interactives, here’s how brands are making Holi 2025 a festival of creativity, connection, and colour.

By  Sakina KheriwalaMar 14, 2025 9:53 AM
Widely known as the "Festival of Colours," Holi is a cherished Indian festival marked by joy and fervour across the country and beyond. (Image: Unsplash)

Holi - the festival of colours, joy, and togetherness—has arrived, and brands are embracing it with full vigour!

In 2025, the festivities begin with Holika Dahan, or Choti Holi, on Thursday, March 13, followed by the grand celebration of Holi on Friday, March 14.

To make the most of the festive spirit, brands across sectors took to social media to display their most colourful side. From splashy creatives to playful banters, they're leaving no stone unturned in making this celebration more colourful than ever.

Take a look:

Zepto

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

Blinkit

Haldirams

Thomson India

Uber India

OYO

Flipkart

BookMyShow

JioSaavn

Axis Bank


