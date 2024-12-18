            

India's 'Laapataa Ladies' exits Oscars race as shortlists are announced

Kiran Rao's directorial debut, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, fails to make the cut for the 97th Academy Awards' International Feature Film shortlist despite strong domestic performance and international campaigning.

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2024 12:53 PM
At the box office, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ accumulated a respectable ₹20.58 crore in India over its 13-week theatrical run. With an additional ₹2.75 crore from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide gross reached ₹27.06 crore against a reported production budget of around ₹5 crore.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlist for the 97th Oscars in various categories, and India's official entry 'Laapata Ladies' has not advanced in the Best International Feature Film race, as per reports.

The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, thus falls short of a nomination at Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony.

'Laapataa Ladies', which premiered in theatres on March 1, 2024, narrates a vibrant tale set against a rural Indian backdrop. The story revolves around two young brides who find themselves accidentally switched on a train, leading to a series of comedic and poignant misunderstandings.

The ensemble cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

This solid commercial performance was coupled with a marketing campaign aimed at bolstering its international profile.

Director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan had already begun their strategic Oscar campaign for the 2025 awards, including recent screenings in London and the unveiling of a new poster titled ‘Lost Ladies’ for global audiences.

India’s track record with the Oscars has long been a subject of interest.

‘Lagaan’ (2001), starring Aamir Khan, remains the last Indian film to have secured a coveted spot among the top five nominees in what was then known as the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Subsequent Indian submissions, such as ‘Rang De Basanti’ (2006) and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007), garnered national pride but ultimately did not clinch a nomination.


First Published on Dec 18, 2024 9:05 AM

