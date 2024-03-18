IPL 2024: Dream11 targets big growth with new campaign; can it repeat last year's 55 mn user haul?

Last year it was Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi and this year the list has gone bigger. There's Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Suneil Shetty, Preity Zinta, Samantha Prabhu, Supriya Pathak, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson and so many more. Dream11’s celebrity endorser list is getting longer every year.

In a bid to attract a pan India audience that might not be following cricket content yet, Dream11 has just launched a new campaign around IPL. The Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi campaign aims to enhance customer engagement across different touchpoints and a wider range of audiences/cricket and entertainment fans for Dream11.

In an interaction with Storyboard18, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports talks about the campaign, marketing spends, overdose of cricket content, the new GST regime and more.

Edited excerpts

Walk us through the new IPL campaign- the idea behind it and how it helps the brand?

The core message of our Dream11 campaign this year is ‘Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi’ (There's nothing bigger than the team). This resonates strongly because the IPL is unique. It's a tournament where players put aside their ties to previous teams or the national team and focus solely on winning for their current IPL franchise. Camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the burning desire to win – it's all about bringing home the trophy for their team.

This campaign idea aligns perfectly with Dream11's core proposition: on our platform too, the best team wins. There's a natural synergy between the two.

However, the real magic lies in the playful banter and friendly competition that happens behind the scenes between teams and players. It's all in good spirit, of course, sometimes bordering on one-upmanship, as they try to outdo each other. The real battle takes place on the field, but there's a lot of this ‘Nokh Jhok’ (playful teasing) that adds to the charm of the IPL and fuels the competitive spirit.

We believe this campaign idea is a fresh take that connects back to Dream11's brand and platform. Traditionally, we've featured cricketers in our campaigns, and this year is no different. However, last year, we innovated by including Aamir Khan and the 3 Idiots cast. This year, we're taking things a step further by incorporating a broader range of celebrities. As you've seen, these celebrities represent the passionate fan bases of different teams, like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Punjab. This has led to some fun interactions and moments that add to the campaign's appeal.

We've also signed new cricket ambassadors like KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, who join our existing roster. Additionally, celebrities like Preity Zinta, Samantha Prabhu, Daler Mehndi, and Sunil Shetty bring a unique twist, further differentiating the campaign.

Expect more playful one-on-one rivalries to unfold in the upcoming films. This launch film sets the tone for the rest of the exciting campaign to come.

When you say there’s more, are there more around IPL itself or are you talking of your annual roster?

To build momentum alongside the main campaign, we've also launched the Dream Sale, a tactical initiative focused on user acquisition and engagement. This sale features exciting contests and prizes leading up to the mega IPL contest. It's promoted by separate advertising campaign films starring Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, which are already live.

The Dream Sale is particularly attractive to existing users who are familiar with contest sizes and gameplay. This initiative highlights our commitment to not just acquiring new users during the IPL window, but also engaging our existing user base of over 200 million. We believe both aspects are crucial for the campaign's success, and we've strived to address them effectively.

These campaigns themselves will run for the next two months, potentially longer. We'll also have some advertising for the World Cup, but the specific details are still being finalised.

With the new campaign are you targeting a certain user base number this IPL season?

Predicting an exact user numbers is challenging. However, Dream11 boasts over 210 million registered users and out of this 55 million joined last year (2023), which was exceptional due to the high volume of cricket events – IPL, World Cup, Asia Cup. This year's cricket calendar is less packed, so user growth might differ.

However, as our user base grows, year-over-year growth rates naturally stabilise. While not at the same level as before, new user acquisition will still be in the millions. We'll have a clearer picture in a few months.

This cricket season is unique. The World Cup closely follows the IPL, with just a few days between the IPL final and the first World Cup match. We're effectively treating this as one extended cricket season, maximising user growth opportunities throughout this three-to-four-month period.

Do you feel there is an overdose of cricket content and initiatives such as this campaign are just ways to keep the audience hooked?

You’re right, a packed cricket calendar exists throughout the year. But Dream11 plays a crucial role in engaging both new and existing users during these periods. Ultimately, it's the enduring passion for cricket that fuels interest. Whenever we've questioned if there's ‘too much cricket,’ fans continue to surprise us by following multiple tournaments.

Cricket viewership preferences naturally lean towards T20s over ODIs and Tests. But ultimately, it's the star players, exciting gameplay, high-quality contests, record-breaking moments, and thrilling battles that captivate audiences. This enduring love affair between cricket and fans seems unlikely to fade anytime soon.

While there might be a brief lull after the World Cup, cricket consumption, particularly T20s, shows no signs of slowing down. Viewership numbers suggest a strong season ahead. As the cricket ecosystem thrives, Dream11 will remain committed to maintaining top-of-mind recall and providing users with compelling reasons to choose our platform.

Last year’s campaign was a big one with the onboarding of the 3 idiots cast- what was the impact of the campaign and how did it help in this year’s strategy?

Last year's campaign offered valuable insights. One key takeaway was the positive impact of including non-cricketers. This strategy helped us reach new audiences, including those who aren't necessarily cricket or IPL fans. Broadening the campaign's scope beyond just cricket allowed for more creative freedom, which was another significant learning.

These learnings directly influenced our approach this year. We aimed to raise the bar by featuring non-cricket celebrities from diverse backgrounds across India. By including these well-known personalities, we aim to speak to a wider national audience and capture their interest.

Furthermore, this approach naturally attracts new audiences. Fans who follow entertainment, movies, Bollywood, or regional cinema may now be exposed to Dream11, leading to increased engagement. This strategy, along with last year's success in acquiring and retaining 55 million new users, fuels our optimism for 2024.

With the campaigns getting bigger will we be seeing higher marketing spends in 2024 from Dream11?

Given the industry's current dynamics and the new operating environment, we're adopting a cautiously optimistic approach to our 2024 advertising budget. We'll avoid significant spending increases from last year. Instead, we'll take a measured approach, allocating budgets on a campaign-by-campaign basis and closely monitoring user growth and retention. This data will inform our spending decisions for future quarters. While it's too early to predict year-end results, I expect to have a clearer picture of our 2024 performance compared to 2023 in three to six months.

When you say new environment, how has the actual unground of the new tax regime been? Are you expecting any changes post elections?

Undeniably, the new GST tax implementation has presented challenges for the online gaming industry. While acknowledging these difficulties, we view this tax as a positive step towards regulation and a healthy gaming ecosystem. As a responsible corporation, Dream11 is committed to adhering to the law and ensuring compliance.

One user concern was whether this tax increase would be passed on. Dream11, along with other industry leaders, made the user-centric decision to absorb the tax, ensuring players have the same level of funds available for gameplay.

With only six months since the rollout, it's too early to assess the long-term impact on users or business profitability. These adjustments typically take around one to two years to settle.

However, Dream11 remains committed to working with stakeholders to ensure compliance, user satisfaction, and continued growth within the fantasy gaming ecosystem. As a major player, Dream11 recognizes the importance of industry leadership. Our focus extends beyond short-term gains, prioritizing the long-term health of the online gaming industry as a whole. We are optimistic that with time, things will stabilize and lead to a more sustainable future.

Our primary focus, quite honestly, is on running the business effectively within the new regulations. As mentioned, we have a lot on our plate right now. This will remain our key priority in the coming period.