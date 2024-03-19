Karnataka Milk Federation eyes cricket sponsorship at T20 World Cup, floats tender

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand of dairy products, is vying for sponsorship opportunities for one or possibly multiple teams at the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June.

As per reports, KMF has released a tender, seeking proposals from companies interested in showcasing the Nandini logo on the primary arm sleeve of one or multiple teams participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The tournament, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States between June 1 and June 29 will see 20 teams playing this season.

The brand has associated with other sports in the past. For instance, they have been associate sponsors of the Bengaluru Bulls at the Pro Kabaddi League. But not with cricket.

Looks like the Nandini- Amul is taking a new turn with Nandini debuting on the cricket pitch.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, known for its Amul brand of dairy products has been long in the game. In 2011, they sponsored the Netherlands cricket team at that year's World Cup and ever since there has been no looking back. Amul has partnered and collaborated with various teams like New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. In 2019, Amul also became the principal sponsor of the Afghanistan cricket team.

KMF officials told Moneycontrol that they are looking for one or two teams including India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Netherlands, Uganda and Namibia.