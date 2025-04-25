            
Kinley Soda crosses Rs 1,500 crore milestone in India, fuels Coca-Cola’s consumer-first strategy

To strengthen its leadership in the soda category, Coca-Cola India is also introducing a refreshed brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, reinforcing the company’s commitment to trust and quality-led growth.

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 1:10 PM
Kinley Soda, one of Coca-Cola’s flagship brands in India, has surpassed the Rs 1,500 crore revenue mark — a milestone driven by quality, consistency, and deep consumer trust. Available in India for over two decades, Kinley has steadily grown alongside the country's evolving beverage habits, becoming a staple from street-side nimbu sodas to high-end hospitality mixers. Its crisp fizz and reliability have made it a go-to choice across occasions, generations, and price points.

Now present in over 1.4 million retail outlets—from local kirana shops to modern trade and quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto—Kinley Soda is sold in multiple formats ranging from 200ml to 2.25L PET bottles.

“Kinley Soda’s success is built on trust, consistency and quality,” said Vinar Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia. “We’ve focused on execution over exaggeration. By listening closely to consumers and innovating with intent, we’ve expanded the brand across every channel. This milestone is a celebration of every person who chooses Kinley.”

The brand’s rise reflects Coca-Cola India’s broader strategy to grow through purposeful innovation, a sharp consumer-first approach, and supply chain strength. The Kinley story is a signal of how the company is creating value at scale—not just by launching new drinks, but by building trust in every bottle.


First Published on Apr 25, 2025 1:10 PM

How it Works

