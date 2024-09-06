Lenovo becomes Global Partner of Formula 1 in renewed deal

Formula 1 and Lenovo have announced the extension of its partnership that will see the technology giant elevated to a Global Partner in a multi-year renewal starting from the beginning of 2025. As part of the deal, Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo Group, will become Global Smartphone Partner of F1.

As a Global Partner of Formula 1, Lenovo will continue to provide F1 with state-of-the-art technology devices, solutions and services to support the delivery of Grands Prix at track and remotely. Under the agreement, Lenovo will serve as the title sponsor for two races per season and Lenovo and Motorola will have increased trackside branding at events.

Since 2022, Lenovo technology has been at the heart of F1’s operations as an Official Partner. Through its on-site High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, servers and edge devices, Lenovo has been supporting Formula 1 in its delivery of its best-in-class broadcast product.

Additionally, Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service supports F1’s wider sustainability strategy, alongside its efforts to reduce emissions and reach Net Zero by 2030. Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Service helps ensure that retired computing hardware is recycled in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. Since the beginning of the partnership, F1 has sustainably disposed 95% of obsolete hardware, which ultimately helps to reduce costs and mitigate security risks through reliable data destruction with enhanced security.

In recent years, F1 has seen a growth in popularity, with increased television audiences, record attendance and fan engagement across all platforms.

Through direct collaboration between F1’s technical teams and Lenovo’s Centres of Excellence, highly innovative solutions are being found to a variety of challenges, such as the use of onsite and Edge Compute AI solutions to improve operational efficiency during live F1 broadcasts, stated the company.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and President of Formula 1 said, “I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1. Since joining the sport Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans. Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO of Lenovo, said, “We are thrilled to elevate our partnership to the next level becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1. Our vision at Lenovo is to harness the power of AI to create a smarter, more inclusive, and sustainable world, accessible to everyone. Through our groundbreaking partnerships, like the one with Formula 1, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance. Together, we’re not just shaping the future of technology and motorsport, but we’re also ensuring that cutting-edge technological advancements benefit all, creating unforgettable experiences no matter where they are in the world.”