Honda Motorcycle December sales jump 45% YoY to 4.46 lakh units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported strong sales momentum in December 2025, posting total sales of 4,46,048 units, driven by robust domestic demand and steady export performance.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,92,306 units, while exports accounted for 53,742 units. The performance marked a 45% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to December 2024.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period of FY26 (April–December 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 46,78,814 units, comprising 42,04,420 units in domestic sales and 4,74,394 units in exports. This translated into a 3% YoY growth over the corresponding period last year.

During the month, HMSI expanded its retail footprint with the addition of new authorised dealerships in Auraiya, Bengaluru, Delhi and Jhargram. The company said the new outlets are supported by specially trained sales and service teams aimed at strengthening customer engagement and reinforcing its focus on customer-centric mobility solutions.

Meanwhile, rival Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 3,69,809 units in December 2025, up 14% YoY from 3,23,125 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales rose 4% YoY to 1,69,373 units, while exports climbed 25% to 2,00,436 units.

Bajaj Auto’s total sales included two-wheeler volumes of 3,10,353 units, up 14% YoY, and commercial vehicle sales of 59,456 units, registering a 17% increase over December 2024.

TVS Motor Company also reported a strong performance, with overall sales rising 50% YoY to 4,81,389 units in December 2025, compared with 3,21,687 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales increased 48% to 4,61,071 units, while domestic two-wheeler sales surged 54% to 3,30,362 units.

Motorcycle sales at TVS Motor grew 50% YoY to 2,16,867 units, while scooter sales rose 48% to 1,98,017 units. Electric vehicle sales recorded a sharp 77% jump, with the company selling 35,605 units during the month compared with 20,171 units in December 2024.

