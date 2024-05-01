BSC's Dear Prachi ad: ASCI's Manisha Kapoor says brands' misteps in moment marketing giving advertising a bad name

Homegrown personal care brand Bombay Shaving Company on Saturday, released a print advertisement addressing Prachi Nigam. The ad is for BSC's female-focused brand Bombae. Nigam had topped Uttar Pradesh's Class 10 board exams and received national attention. But soon after her image appeared in the press, internet trolls began mocking the teen for her facial hair. Netizens also fought back, voicing their support of the teenage girl. Several internet users raised serious concerns about online bullying and the impact of social media trolling and abuse on person as young as Nigam.

BSC jumped into the conversation a few days later, in what many saw as an attempt to "monetize" a young girl's story with an "opportunistic ad".

The company's founder Shantanu Deshpande shared the ad, saying, "It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair. Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future.”

He added in the post, "Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow Bae.”

The ad got severe backlash and it was also brought to industry body Advertising Standards Council of India, ASCI’s attention through social media posts. The ad was picked up for potential violations of an ASCI code which states, advertisements shall not contain anything, whether in illustration or otherwise, which might result in their (children) physical, mental or moral harm, or which exploits their vulnerability.

Manisha Kapoor, secretary-general and CEO, ASCI, said, “The ASCI jury will examine the ad should the company choose to contest it. Here we believe the ad may have exploited the vulnerability of a young student.”

While moment marketing seems very exciting for advertisers, Kapoor highlighted that they often slip up because in their hurry to launch their ad to ride the wave, there is very little diligence. The usual protocols of approvals within an organisation may be overlooked in a race against time. “It may also be the case that companies who indulge in mindless moment marketing do not have enough checks and balances in their creative development or approval process,” she added.