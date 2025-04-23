            
Namita Thapar condemns Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' remark; praises Rooh Afza's message of unity

Thapar responded by sharing a post on social media platform X, posting a news clip of Ramdev’s comments with a Rooh Afza ad promoting communal harmony. She captioned it, “Hate marketing vs a class act. What is the India we want to create for our kids?”

By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2025 8:57 AM
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has publicly denounced what she called “hate marketing,” calling for a more inclusive and respectful India for future generations. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

In a sharp response to yoga Baba Ramdev's recent controversial remarks, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has publicly denounced what she called “hate marketing,” calling for a more inclusive and respectful India for future generations.

The controversy erupted after Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali’s juices, alleged that rival drinks contribute to the construction of mosques and madrasas, dubbing the consumption of such beverages as part of a so-called "sharbat jihad". The video, shared via Patanjali’s official channels, likened popular summer beverages to “toilet cleaners” and suggested their proceeds fund religious institutions opposed to Patanjali’s cultural mission.

Thapar responded by sharing a post on social media platform X, posting a news clip of Ramdev’s comments with a Rooh Afza ad promoting communal harmony. She captioned it, “Hate marketing vs a class act. What is the India we want to create for our kids?”

Her statement was widely interpreted as a stand not just against divisive advertising, but in support of brands that promote inclusivity and secular values. Rooh Afza, the 116-year-old traditional beverage by Hamdard, had issued a widely appreciated advertisement underscoring unity among India’s diverse communities — a subtle, yet powerful response to the Patanjali co-founder’s remarks.

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court also expressed its disapproval of Ramdev’s statements. Justice Amit Bansal, while hearing a defamation suit filed by Hamdard Laboratories, remarked that the remarks “shock the conscience of the court” and termed them “indefensible". The court's criticism underscores growing discomfort around communal overtones in commercial messaging, prompting broader discussions around brand responsibility in India’s diverse consumer landscape.


First Published on Apr 23, 2025 8:57 AM

