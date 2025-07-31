From tech to luxury: Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of global giants

India has long been a fertile ground for intellectual capital, and its diaspora has repeatedly proven that talent knows no borders.

In boardrooms around the world, Indian-origin CEOs are leading global corporations with grit, vision, and a unique blend of eastern resilience and western corporate acumen.

The latest to join this elite league is Shailesh Jejurikar, who has been named President and CEO of Procter & Gamble - becoming the first Indian to hold the top job the multinational FMCG giant's 187-year history.

A Mumbaikar by origin, Jejurikar's appointment is more than a personal milestone - it's a signal of India's rising global influence in corporate leadership, particularly in sectors like technology, consumer goods, and creative industries.

Here's a look at some of the most prominent Indian-origin CEOs shaping global business:

1. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google and Alphabet

From a modest two-room in Chennai to the helm of Google's parent company, Pichai's journey is the stuff of legend. A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, Stanford, and Wharton, he has overseen Google's transformation into an AI-first company. Recent launches under his leadership include Gemini 2.5, Deep Search, and Flash-Lite, showcasing Google's dominance in the generative AI race.

2. Satya Nadella - CEO, Microsoft

Since taking over in 2014, Nadella has engineered one of the most celebrated corporate turnarounds. With a sharp focus on cloud computing and strategic acquisitions like LinkedIn, GitHub, and Activision Blizzard, Nadella redefined Microsoft's relevance.

3. Neal Mohan - CEO, YouTube

Born in Lucknow and raised in the U.S., Mohan took over as CEO in 2023. With a product-driven approach, he has been instrumental in scaling YouTube's suite of offerings including Shorts, TV, and Music, serving over 2.7 billion users globally.

4. Shantanu Narayen - CEO, Adobe Inc.

Hyderabad-born Narayan has been at Adobe's helm since 2007, pioneering its shift from a licensed software model to the Creative Cloud subscription model. Under his leadership, Adobe's market value surged and the brand cemented its position as a leader in digital creativity and AI-powered design tools.

5. Arvind Krishna - CEO and Chairman, IBM

An IIT Kanpur alumnus, Krishna took charge in 2020 and initiated IBM's transformation with a strong focus on hybrid cloud an AI services. His most notable move was spearheading the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, positioning IBM as a serious player in enterprise tech.

6. Leena Nair - CEO, Chanel

Breaking both gender and cultural barriers, Kolhapur-born Leena Nair became Global CEO of Chanel in 2022. With an engineering background and an MBA from XLRI, her career spans three decades at Unilever, where she became the youngest and first female Chief Human Resources Officer before moving to luxury fashion.

7. Devika Bulchandani - Global CEO, Ogilvy

A powerhouse in advertising, Devika Bulchandani leads Ogilvy across 120 offices in 90 countries. A graduate of St. Xavier's in Mumbai and the University of Southern California, she brings purpose-led creativity and impact to the forefront of global marketing. Her focus spans advertising, PR, health, and consulting, solidifying Ogilvy's presence across industries.

8. Laxman Narasimhan - Former CEO, Starbucks

The Pune-born executive took over as CEO of Starbucks in 2023, bringing with him global experience from PepsiCo, Reckitt, and McKinsey & Co, until his departure from the coffee-giant in 2024. A multilingual leader with degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Narasimhan steered the iconic coffee chain through a period of international expansion and reinvention.

9. Nik Jhangiani - Interim CEO, Diageo

With over three decades of financial expertise, Indian-origin Nik Jhangiani has stepped in as interim CEO at Diageo, following the sudden exit of Debra Crew. Previously the company's CFO, Jhangiani now plays a crucial role in stabilizing and turning around the world's largest spirits maker.

10. Mahesh Madhavan - CEO, Bacardi

Since becoming CEO in 2017, Mahesh Madhavan has been at the forefront of Bacardi's global growth. Starting with the company in 1997, Madhavan's leadership is marked by a clear strategy, steady performance, and a commitment to a dynamic internal culture.

As global enterprises embrace diversity and fresh perspectives, Indian-origin leaders are setting a new benchmark for transformational leadership.