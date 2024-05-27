OML to expand its AI-powered influencer marketing tech Hypothesis globally

Only Much Louder’s tech business, the AI-powered influencer marketing tech, Hypothesis, is set to expand its global footprint, taking the next step to establish its presence in several key international markets by 2025. The company said, in the first phase of global expansion, Hypothesis will be available in the Asia-Pacific region (Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand), Middle Eastern countries (Abu Dhabi, GCC nations, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar) as well as strategic locations in Africa (Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa) along with the USA. Hypothesis will collaborate with global brands and agencies, enabling data-driven influencer marketing strategies, ensuring maximum returns on audience engagement/conversion, OML said.

Hypothesis is a tech tool for influencer marketing that brings together discovery, outreach and analytics, for brands and agencies. OML's strategic initiative to expand Hypothesis into diverse markets reflects a proactive approach to capitalize on the exponential growth of influencer marketing, which has experienced a remarkable CAGR of 33.4% in key regions such as Australia, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, the USA, Asia-Pacific, and the MENA region emerge as dominant players in the global influencer marketing landscape.

Himani Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Product & Analytics - Hypothesis, OML, said, “As brands and audiences alike are seeking authentic engagements from creators, data-driven insights have become the cornerstone of success in influencer marketing. At Hypothesis, we’re proud to cover these nuances by offering a comprehensive kit for creator evaluation using 100+ data points." Agrawal emphasizes the tool's ability to do everything from analyzing posting patterns to assessing the authenticity of engagements. Hypothesis also offers a self-serve mode, "empowering brands to initiate impactful influencer campaigns independently,” Agrawal adds.