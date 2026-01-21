Rani Kapur moves Delhi HC to cancel family trust, alleges forgery and fraud

In a fresh twist to the ongoing legal battle over control of the Kapur family’s assets, Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which holds a significant stake in automotive component maker Sona Comstar.

While the precise valuation of the trust is not publicly disclosed, it is estimated to be worth several thousand crore rupees. A separate dispute relating to the control of Sunjay Kapur’s assets is already pending before the Delhi High Court.

In her suit, the 80-year-old has alleged that the trust was constituted fraudulently and used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over the Sona Group of companies. She has accused Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s widow, of being the chief architect of the alleged conspiracy.

The petition further alleges that Priya Kapur moved swiftly following Sunjay Kapur’s death to assume control of key Sona Group entities without informing Rani Kapur.

According to the suit, after Rani Kapur suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son and his third wife exploited her physical dependence and trust to orchestrate a complex arrangement through which all her assets were transferred into the RK Family Trust without her informed consent.

She has stated that she was repeatedly asked to sign documents, including blank papers, on the pretext of administrative convenience. The suit claims that a web of illegal transactions was carried out by Priya Kapur and other defendants in collusion with Sunjay Kapur, resulting in all of Rani Kapur’s assets being vested in the allegedly fraudulent trust without her knowledge.

The filing further states that the alleged fraud came to light only after the death of Sunjay Kapur on June 12, 2025, which the suit describes as having occurred under mysterious circumstances, and following the sequence of events that unfolded immediately thereafter.

Rani Kapur has named 23 entities as defendants in the case. Apart from Priya Kapur, the defendants include seven of her grandchildren, among them two children of actor Karisma Kapoor.

The suit has been filed through law firm Vidhii Partners.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 3:15 PM