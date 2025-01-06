OYO alters check-in policy, unmarried couples no longer allowed

OYO has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, starting in Meerut, which requires couples to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, as per reports.

This new guideline, effective this year, states that unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check in, a policy that also applies to bookings made online.

Under the revised directive, OYO has granted its partner hotels the discretion to decline couple bookings, with decisions based on the hotel's judgment and alignment with local social sensibilities.

The company has made it clear that these changes are being implemented in response to feedback received from civil society groups in Meerut and residents from several other cities who have petitioned for stricter regulations regarding unmarried couples at hotels.

Pawas Sharma, Region head for OYO North India, addressed the policy shift in a statement to PTI: "OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognize our responsibility to listen to and work with law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically.”

This move is part of OYO's broader initiative to reshape outdated perceptions of its brand, positioning itself as a provider of safe experiences for families, students, business travellers, religious visitors, and solo travellers.

In addition, OYO has launched nationwide efforts, including the joint seminars on safe hospitality with police and hotel partners.