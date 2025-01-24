            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • patanjali-foods-ordered-to-recall-batch-of-red-chilli-powder-over-safety-violation-54553

Patanjali Foods ordered to recall batch of red chilli powder over safety violation

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed the recall of Red Chilli Powder (packed) from Batch No. AJD2400012, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2025 12:54 PM
Patanjali Foods ordered to recall batch of red chilli powder over safety violation
Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya, was incorporated in 1986 and is part of the Patanjali Ayurved group.

Patanjali Foods Ltd, led by Baba Ramdev, has been instructed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to recall an entire batch of its red chilli powder. The recall order, dated January 13, 2025, was received by the company on January 16, 2025, due to non-compliance with food safety norms.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed the recall of Red Chilli Powder (packed) from Batch No. AJD2400012, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. This move comes as a setback for Patanjali Foods, a leading player in the Indian FMCG market.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we may inform you that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India vide its Order dated January 13, 2025 (received on January 16, 2025), has directed the Patanjali Foods Limited (“the Company”) to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. “Red Chilli Powder (packed)” of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of The Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011," the company stated in its statement.

Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya, was incorporated in 1986 and is part of the Patanjali Ayurved group. The company operates in the edible oils, food, FMCG, and wind power generation sectors, offering products under several popular brands, including Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, and Nutrela.

Despite the recall, Patanjali Foods has been performing well financially. The company reported a 21 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 308.97 crore, up from Rs 254.53 crore in the same period last year. Its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore, from Rs 7,845.79 crore a year ago.


Tags
First Published on Jan 24, 2025 12:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Adani Wilmar posts record ₹16,859 crore revenue, 31% YoY growth in Q3 FY25

Adani Wilmar posts record ₹16,859 crore revenue, 31% YoY growth in Q3 FY25

Brand Marketing

DGCA urges airlines to rationalise airfares for Maha Kumbh 2025 travel to Prayagraj

DGCA urges airlines to rationalise airfares for Maha Kumbh 2025 travel to Prayagraj

Brand Marketing

Zee's ad revenue down; Punit Goenka hopes Budget 2025 will revive consumption cycle, spur ad growth

Zee's ad revenue down; Punit Goenka hopes Budget 2025 will revive consumption cycle, spur ad growth

How it Works

World Pickleball League to marginally boost adex; Expected 12mn viewership, Rs 100 crore ad revenue

World Pickleball League to marginally boost adex; Expected 12mn viewership, Rs 100 crore ad revenue

Brand Marketing

Uber denies differential pricing based on phone models amid CCPA investigation

Uber denies differential pricing based on phone models amid CCPA investigation

Brand Marketing

CCPA issues notices to Ola and Uber over alleged Android-iOS fare disparities

CCPA issues notices to Ola and Uber over alleged Android-iOS fare disparities

Brand Marketing

Viva La Brand-volution: Coldplay's 2025 India tour sees a marketing mayhem

Viva La Brand-volution: Coldplay's 2025 India tour sees a marketing mayhem