Patanjali Foods ordered to recall batch of red chilli powder over safety violation

Patanjali Foods Ltd, led by Baba Ramdev, has been instructed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to recall an entire batch of its red chilli powder. The recall order, dated January 13, 2025, was received by the company on January 16, 2025, due to non-compliance with food safety norms.
In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed the recall of Red Chilli Powder (packed) from Batch No. AJD2400012, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. This move comes as a setback for Patanjali Foods, a leading player in the Indian FMCG market.
"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we may inform you that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India vide its Order dated January 13, 2025 (received on January 16, 2025), has directed the Patanjali Foods Limited (“the Company”) to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. “Red Chilli Powder (packed)” of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of The Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011," the company stated in its statement.
Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya, was incorporated in 1986 and is part of the Patanjali Ayurved group. The company operates in the edible oils, food, FMCG, and wind power generation sectors, offering products under several popular brands, including Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, and Nutrela.
Despite the recall, Patanjali Foods has been performing well financially. The company reported a 21 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 308.97 crore, up from Rs 254.53 crore in the same period last year. Its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore, from Rs 7,845.79 crore a year ago.