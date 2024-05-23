P&G Shiksha launches new campaign to drive awareness on learning gaps in children

P&G Shiksha, the flagship CSR program of P&G India, launched its new campaign - #StandUpForLearningGaps, to spotlight the issue of learning gaps in children, which affects over 6 crore children in the country as per National Achievement Survey 2021. Over the years, P&G Shiksha has been dedicated to remediating the learning gap in underprivileged children by helping them attain strong conceptual understanding through dedicated interventions. This year, the initiative addresses the critical issue of gaps in foundational knowledge, which can sometimes manifest online as seemingly naive responses by children, often leading to mockery.

The film takes a leaf from memes flooding the internet recently where – children are seen struggling to respond or being mocked if they give a wrong answer to a question. In fact, as per a Forbes report, a recent video of a child incorrectly answering to a journalist was one among the top 10 most searched memes in 2023 in India.

However, this laughter often masks a more serious issue: a lack of understanding that hinders a child’s academic progress. When faced with a question they don’t understand, they might struggle or be made fun of if they give the wrong answer. Therefore, this year, P&G Shiksha is recreating a life-like situation through the campaign, where it leverages humour to engage the audience, helping them take a pause to realize the issue of learning gaps by raising a pertinent question: “Would you laugh, if this happened with your child?”. With a completely fresh outlook, the campaign “Stand Up for the Learning Gap” aims to address this problem and urge collective action.

Speaking about the new film, Abhishek Desai, Vice President – Brand Operation and Category Leader – Grooming, P&G India said, “For 19 years now, P&G Shiksha has championed access to education for millions of underprivileged children in India, impacting over 45 lakh children. We have reinforced this with our commitment to driving large-scale awareness regarding learning gaps, which impact over 6 crore children in India. These gaps can lead to frustration, a lack of understanding, and even ridicule. However, what often gets missed is the reason behind. By raising a pertinent question - “Would you laugh, if this happened with your child?” we are seeking to educate parents, guardians, teachers and well-wishers on the existence and impact of learning gaps, while also empowering them to identify and take steps to bridge these. We can come together to #StandupForLearningGap. Timely action can unleash a child’s full potential in leveraging education as an enabler for a brighter future.”

onceptualised and created by Leo Burnett, the film begins with two memes being played in a standup comedy show, in which a journalist asks very simple math questions to the children. The children misunderstand the question being asked, and answer incorrectly, eventually sending the audience into a laughing frenzy. Amidst the laughter, the show lead – famous standup comedian Rahul Dua, poses a pertinent question to the audience – “Would you laugh, if it were your child in the video?” This is when the focus turns to the audience as they take the pause and realize that the incorrect answers in the meme were symptoms of learning gap. At this stage, the film then moves on to the interventions that P&G Shiksha is driving on ground along with its NGO partners to remediate learning gaps and urges the audience to stand up against learning gaps.

The campaign goes beyond the film, driving widespread awareness through a multi-pronged approach. This includes a powerful discussion featuring renowned personalities from diverse backgrounds who will explore the issue of learning gaps. In-store activations at partner retail locations will further amplify the message. A unique baseline test will empower parents and guardians to identify potential learning gaps in children around them. These initiatives, along with others, aim to make the issue of learning gaps impossible to ignore.

Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “To draw attention to one of the most overlooked problems in education in our country, "The Learning Gap" - we have used humour as a platform for our latest campaign for P&G Shiksha. We often come across memes of children making mistakes on the internet, not realizing the grim reality behind this. This is actually a learning crisis that affects almost 6 crore kids in India. By using stand-up comedy as a medium, we want to build awareness of this critical gap in learning.”

P&G India's flagship CSR program, P&G Shiksha, has been working to provide access to education to underprivileged children since 2005.