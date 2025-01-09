            
PM Modi makes surprising podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder, netizens react

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath confirms the buzz after a wave of online speculation, revealing the Prime Minister as his mystery guest.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2025 11:22 PM
Nikhil Kamath put all rumours to rest by unveiling an extended trailer, showcasing a candid discussion with PM Modi.

Social media's predictions have been spot on—Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the next guest on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, People by WTF.

Kamath first set off a frenzy of speculation earlier this week when he dropped a teaser featuring a conversation in Hindi with an unidentified speaker. Viewers flooded the comments section with guesses, and many accurately predicted that the voice belonged to the Prime Minister himself.

A day later, Kamath put all rumours to rest by unveiling an extended trailer, showcasing a candid discussion with PM Modi. This highly anticipated sixth episode has already sparked significant excitement, with netizens calling it a historic moment in Indian podcasting.

Among the enthusiastic reactions, one user declared, “You nailed it Nikhil, a podcast with the PM!”

Some viewers even predicted that the conversation would become “the most viewed podcast from India,” highlighting the substantial draw of the Prime Minister as a guest.

Kamath’s decision to provide English subtitles has also earned him praise, with one commenter thanking him for making the conversation accessible to a broader audience.


First Published on Jan 9, 2025 9:52 PM

