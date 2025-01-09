PM Modi makes surprising podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder, netizens react

ADVERTISEMENT
Social media's predictions have been spot on—Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the next guest on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast, People by WTF.
Kamath first set off a frenzy of speculation earlier this week when he dropped a teaser featuring a conversation in Hindi with an unidentified speaker. Viewers flooded the comments section with guesses, and many accurately predicted that the voice belonged to the Prime Minister himself.
A day later, Kamath put all rumours to rest by unveiling an extended trailer, showcasing a candid discussion with PM Modi. This highly anticipated sixth episode has already sparked significant excitement, with netizens calling it a historic moment in Indian podcasting.
Among the enthusiastic reactions, one user declared, “You nailed it Nikhil, a podcast with the PM!”
Some viewers even predicted that the conversation would become “the most viewed podcast from India,” highlighting the substantial draw of the Prime Minister as a guest.
Kamath’s decision to provide English subtitles has also earned him praise, with one commenter thanking him for making the conversation accessible to a broader audience.