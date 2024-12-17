            

Prestige Masters Series 2024 concludes with global participation

A field of 70 golfers competed for the grand prize of a trip to the US Masters Tournament in April 2025.

Dec 17, 2024
The event attracted over 900 participants not only from India but across the globe this year. (Image Source: Facebook)

On Saturday, The Prestige Golfshire Club held the Grand Finale event of the Prestige Masters Series for 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of India’s largest amateur golf event open to club golfers.

Anupama Vatal from Bangalore, India with 37 Points was the winner this year followed by Jibin Jhon from Bangalore, India with 36 points, and Son Young-hee from South Korea with 35 points (Better Back 9 method).

The event attracted over 900 participants not only from India but across the globe this year.


