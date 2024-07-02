PUMA onboards cricketers Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy as brand ambassadors

To deepen its connection with Gen Z consumers, sports brand PUMA India, has onboarded cricketers Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This move reinforces PUMA's commitment to nurturing young talent and solidifying the sports brand’s connection with youth culture in the country.

Riyan Parag, a 22-year-old right-hand batsman from Guwahati, has made significant strides in the cricket scene. He is the highest run-getter among uncapped players in the recent cricket league and was part of the victorious Indian Under-19 team at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Likewise, Nitish Kumar Reddy, a 21-year-old all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, has been making headlines for earning the Emerging Player title in the recent cricket league.

With this, the duo joins the PUMA family and will promote PUMA’s footwear, apparel, athleisure, and accessories through various events and initiatives.

Riyan Parag commented, “Being part of a brand that champions performance and innovation is truly inspiring. I am excited to represent PUMA and hope to motivate young cricketers to follow their passion with the same commitment and enthusiasm that the sports giant embodies."

Nitish Kumar Reddy said, "I am eager to represent the sports brand both on and off the field. I believe that together, we can achieve amazing things and inspire the next wave of athletes to follow their dreams with the same passion and commitment."

As per the Instagram Trend Talk preview for 2024, nine out of ten Gen Z individuals in India consider themselves part of a fandom. The same study also highlighted that India has the highest percentage of sports superfans among Gen Z, compared to any other country.