Google's new search feature lets users in India and the U.S. choose their favourite news sources

Google is introducing a new "Preferred Sources" feature in its Search platform for users in the U.S. and India, allowing them to choose the news sites and blogs they want to see more often in the Top Stories section.
When searching for a topic, users will notice a small "star" icon next to the Top Stories section. Tapping the icon lets them search for and add preferred sources. Once selected, refreshing the search results will display more content from these outlets.
In some cases, a separate "From your sources" section will also appear below the Top Stories list.
While the feature gives users greater control over their news consumption, it also raises concerns about reinforcing ideological bubbles by limiting exposure to diverse viewpoints.
Initially launched last year as a Search Labs experiment, “Preferred Sources” required users to opt in. Google noted that during testing, over half of participants selected at least four sources.
With the rollout now official, the feature will be available to all users conducting English language searches in the U.S. and India.