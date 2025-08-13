Aravind Srinivas hints at Perplexity–Zerodha collaboration after India finance launch

ADVERTISEMENT
AI startup Perplexity has expanded its financial intelligence platform, Perplexity Finance, to India, bringing real-time market data, analysis, and historical insights for domestic traders and investors. The service now offers the latest stock prices from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), along with explanations for notable price movements, downloadable historical data, Excel-based financial models, and live earnings updates for select Indian equities.
According to Jeff Grimes, head of live events product at Perplexity, upcoming upgrades will include stock screening using natural-language queries and customizable price alerts, aimed at making advanced market analysis more accessible to retail and institutional investors alike.
The launch has also sparked talk of a potential partnership with Zerodha, India’s largest stockbroker. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in San Francisco, hinted at such a move in a social media exchange earlier today. Responding to an X user’s question about “Zerodha when?”, Srinivas revealed that he had already spoken with Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, the billionaire brothers who co-founded Zerodha.
“Spoke to Nikhil and Nithin. Will have something to share soon,” Srinivas posted, fueling speculation that Perplexity Finance could integrate directly with Zerodha’s trading ecosystem.
The chatter follows an earlier interaction last week when an X user suggested a Perplexity–Zerodha integration to include Indian market data in the finance page of Perplexity’s Comet browser. Nikhil Kamath responded positively, indicating a call was being scheduled.
If the tie-up materializes, it could significantly enhance the way Indian traders access and interpret market information—blending Perplexity’s AI-driven insights with Zerodha’s massive retail investor base.