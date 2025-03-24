PVR Inox to broadcast IPL 2025 matches live across cinemas nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT
PVR INOX is set to elevate the way cricket fans watch the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by screening live matches in cinemas across India.
This initiative, launched in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), began on March 22 with the IPL's grand opening ceremony, followed by weekend matches and playoffs.
Fans can now enjoy the IPL experience in a cinema hall equipped with world-class visuals, superior sound, and plush seating, paired with gourmet food offerings.
PVR INOX aims to recreate the excitement of a stadium setting, all while providing the comfort of a movie theatre.
The screenings will be available in major metropolitan cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations, bringing the live cricket experience to a wider audience.
Locations include Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as other regions like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Kerala. This expansive reach ensures cricket lovers from all corners of the country can join in on the IPL action.
Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd., shared his excitement, “We are excited to bring together India's two greatest passions—cinema and cricket—through IPL screenings, offering an unparalleled viewing experience in a larger-than-life environment. During the last cricket match screenings, we witnessed an overwhelming response from our audiences, with an influx of footfalls to our screenings across cities, affirming the immense popularity and success of this initiative. We are committed to providing a premium experience that takes sports entertainment to the next level this year as well."
To stay updated on the screening schedule, fans can visit the PVR INOX website or app for real-time information on showtimes and locations.