            

PVR Inox to broadcast IPL 2025 matches live across cinemas nationwide

Exclusive collaboration with BCCI brings the IPL action to the big screen, enhancing the fan experience with premium cinema settings.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 9:12 AM
PVR Inox to broadcast IPL 2025 matches live across cinemas nationwide
This initiative, launched in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), began on March 22 with the IPL's grand opening ceremony, followed by weekend matches and playoffs.

PVR INOX is set to elevate the way cricket fans watch the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by screening live matches in cinemas across India.

This initiative, launched in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), began on March 22 with the IPL's grand opening ceremony, followed by weekend matches and playoffs.

Fans can now enjoy the IPL experience in a cinema hall equipped with world-class visuals, superior sound, and plush seating, paired with gourmet food offerings.

PVR INOX aims to recreate the excitement of a stadium setting, all while providing the comfort of a movie theatre.

The screenings will be available in major metropolitan cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations, bringing the live cricket experience to a wider audience.

Locations include Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as other regions like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Kerala. This expansive reach ensures cricket lovers from all corners of the country can join in on the IPL action.

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd., shared his excitement, “We are excited to bring together India's two greatest passions—cinema and cricket—through IPL screenings, offering an unparalleled viewing experience in a larger-than-life environment. During the last cricket match screenings, we witnessed an overwhelming response from our audiences, with an influx of footfalls to our screenings across cities, affirming the immense popularity and success of this initiative. We are committed to providing a premium experience that takes sports entertainment to the next level this year as well."

To stay updated on the screening schedule, fans can visit the PVR INOX website or app for real-time information on showtimes and locations.


Tags
First Published on Mar 24, 2025 9:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Easy Trip Planners to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter, expands global reach

Easy Trip Planners to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter, expands global reach

How it Works

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

Brand Makers

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Brand Marketing

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data

Brand Marketing

Boeing cuts 180 jobs in India amid global workforce reduction

Boeing cuts 180 jobs in India amid global workforce reduction

How it Works

Mumbai's Indie Habitat center shuts down after Kunal Kamra row

Mumbai's Indie Habitat center shuts down after Kunal Kamra row

Brand Marketing

Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market, eyes ₹100 Crore revenue in 2 years

Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market, eyes ₹100 Crore revenue in 2 years