      Quick commerce brands fuel rakhi sales; Zepto sells over 6.70 lakh rakhis

      Unicorn Zepto said they sold 671,023 Rakhis. Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the platform achieved its "highest-ever Orders Per Minute", GMV, and chocolate sales during Raksha Bandhan 2024

      By  Storyboard18Aug 20, 2024 3:28 PM
      Quick commerce brand has fuelled the sale of rakhis during the Raksha Bandhan festival (Photo: Unsplash)

      From Zepto to Blinkit, the quick commerce has fuelled the sale of rakhis during this year's Raksha Bandhan festival.

      Unicorn Zepto said they sold 671,023 Rakhis- "a distance equivalent to reaching outer space and back if lined up".

      "Our delivery partners traveled 69 times the circumference of the Earth to deliver over 1.4 million Shagun ka Lifafas," the Bengaluru-based startup said.

      On the other hand, Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the platform also achieved its highest-ever 'Orders Per Minute', GMV, and chocolate sales. "And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute)," Dhindsa added.

      This year, Blinkit expanded its reach internationally for Raksha Bandhan, allowing orders from six countries, including the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan.

      Swiggy Instamart also clocked in record-breaking sales in Raksha Bandhan. Co-founder Phani Kishan on the X platform wrote, "Chocolate sales have surpassed even Mother’s Day! We’re delivering 2.5 times more chocolates per minute".

      The perfume was the next best thing on Swiggy Instamart. The platform saw a spike of 646% in perfume sales, mainly in Mumbai.

      Kishan revealed that a customer in Mumbai bought gifts worth Rs 11,320 for her sister, making it the highest amount spent so far.


      First Published on Aug 20, 2024 2:35 PM

