Reliance forays into herbal beverages via Naturedge JV

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited.

Through this JV, RCPL is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a total beverage company.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from Baidyanath Group, Naturedge Beverages has since focused on solutions that seamlessly infuse the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices, highlighted the company in its statement.

Ketan Mody, executive director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce this JV as it strengthens our beverage portfolio with the addition of health-focused functional drinks, inspired by Ayurveda. Within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats. It also fits perfectly with RCPL’s vision of global providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India’s legacy. We are delighted to come together with our partner Naturedge Beverages and consumers can now expect more innovation and a wider range of herbal-natural functional beverages in the future.”