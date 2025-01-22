            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • openai-announces-500-bn-stargate-project-to-strengthen-u-s-leadership-in-ai-54202

OpenAI announces $500 bn Stargate Project to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI

Aiming to invest $500 billion over four year, the Stargate Project will enhance AI infrastructure, create jobs, and boost economic growth while reinforcing national security.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2025 12:23 PM
OpenAI announces $500 bn Stargate Project to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI
The Stargate Project is backed by a coalition of powerhouse companies, including SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI has unveiled the Stargate Project, an ambitious initiative designed to secure American leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) through a massive investment in AI infrastructure.

The project is set to invest $500 billion over the next four years, with an immediate $100 billion allocation to kickstart development. The Stargate Project, which is expected to create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, will play a pivotal role in the re-industrialization of the United States and provide a strategic capability to safeguard the nation’s security interests and those of its allies.

The Stargate Project is backed by a coalition of powerhouse companies, including SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX.

SoftBank and OpenAI are the primary partners, with SoftBank handling the financial responsibilities and OpenAI overseeing operations. Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank, will serve as the chairman of Stargate.

Key technology partners include Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI, with the buildout currently underway in Texas. The Stargate team is also evaluating additional campuses across the U.S. as they finalize agreements to expand the project further.

This partnership is an extension of the strong collaborative efforts between OpenAI and NVIDIA, which dates back to 2016.

More recently, OpenAI has also forged a strategic alliance with Oracle. As part of this continued collaboration, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will work closely together to design and operate the cutting-edge computing systems that will form the backbone of the Stargate Project.

The collaboration with Microsoft will see OpenAI continue to leverage Azure to accelerate AI model training and improve product development.

This expanded computing infrastructure will enable OpenAI to deliver even more advanced and innovative AI-driven solutions, contributing to the overall economic growth and technological advancement of the United States.


Tags
First Published on Jan 22, 2025 12:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Infosys ranked among Top 3 IT services brands globally

Infosys ranked among Top 3 IT services brands globally

Brand Marketing

TCS becomes the 2nd global IT Services Brand to cross $20 billion in brand value

TCS becomes the 2nd global IT Services Brand to cross $20 billion in brand value

How it Works

Union Budget 2025: FMCG industry calls for tax reforms, rural growth incentives, and quick commerce support

Union Budget 2025: FMCG industry calls for tax reforms, rural growth incentives, and quick commerce support

Brand Makers

Zerodha CEO claims advertising would have just fattened Google and Meta’s wallets

Zerodha CEO claims advertising would have just fattened Google and Meta’s wallets

Brand Marketing

Network18’s power-packed Maha Kumbh coverage captures 200 million+ views

Network18’s power-packed Maha Kumbh coverage captures 200 million+ views

Brand Marketing

Meta confirms it will continue using fact checkers outside the U.S. 'for now'

Meta confirms it will continue using fact checkers outside the U.S. 'for now'

Brand Marketing

FSSAI rolls out comprehensive measures for food safety at Maha Kumbh 2025

FSSAI rolls out comprehensive measures for food safety at Maha Kumbh 2025