OpenAI announces $500 bn Stargate Project to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI

OpenAI has unveiled the Stargate Project, an ambitious initiative designed to secure American leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) through a massive investment in AI infrastructure.

The project is set to invest $500 billion over the next four years, with an immediate $100 billion allocation to kickstart development. The Stargate Project, which is expected to create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, will play a pivotal role in the re-industrialization of the United States and provide a strategic capability to safeguard the nation’s security interests and those of its allies.

The Stargate Project is backed by a coalition of powerhouse companies, including SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX.

SoftBank and OpenAI are the primary partners, with SoftBank handling the financial responsibilities and OpenAI overseeing operations. Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank, will serve as the chairman of Stargate.

Key technology partners include Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI, with the buildout currently underway in Texas. The Stargate team is also evaluating additional campuses across the U.S. as they finalize agreements to expand the project further.

This partnership is an extension of the strong collaborative efforts between OpenAI and NVIDIA, which dates back to 2016.

More recently, OpenAI has also forged a strategic alliance with Oracle. As part of this continued collaboration, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will work closely together to design and operate the cutting-edge computing systems that will form the backbone of the Stargate Project.

The collaboration with Microsoft will see OpenAI continue to leverage Azure to accelerate AI model training and improve product development.