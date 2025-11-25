Shoppers Stop nears Rs 50 crore investment goal in beauty subsidiary GSSBL

Retail chain Shoppers Stop has invested Rs 10 crore in its wholly owned material subsidiary, Global SS Beauty Brands Limited (GSSBL), through the fourth tranche of a rights issue. The investment comprises subscription to 1,000 non‐convertible preference shares (NOCPS) priced at Rs 1 lakh each.

In a statement, the company said it “proposes to further fund the growth and business of its material subsidiary, Global SS Beauty Brands Limited (GSSBL), by investing in the shares issued by GSSBL on rights basis.”

With this tranche, Shoppers Stop has so far infused Rs 40 crore into GSSBL’s preference share capital across three earlier tranches. The board had earlier, on April 29, 2025, approved an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in GSSBL through subscription of 5,000 preference shares in one or more phases.

Shoppers Stop already holds 100% of GSSBL’s paid‐up equity capital of Rs 5 crore and preference share capital of Rs 95 crore.

GSSBL operates in the distribution of beauty products and speciality retail stores, with a strategy to become a leading authority in India’s luxury beauty market and a key partner for global brands. The company is currently in an expansion phase and plans to deploy the fresh capital towards expanding retail formats and meeting working capital requirements.

The subsidiary has recorded a sharp revenue surge over the past three years, rising from Rs 14.02 crore in FY 2022–23 to Rs 95.73 crore in FY 2023–24, and further jumping to Rs 220 crore in FY 2024–25.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 5:36 PM