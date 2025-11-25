Sam Altman finalises design for OpenAI’s debut AI gadget, launch expected in under two years

Both Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman withheld detailed specifications, but confirmed that the design direction is now locked in.

OpenAI’s debut consumer hardware device — developed in partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive — has officially moved into the prototyping stage. Ive revealed the updated timeline at Emerson Collective’s 2025 Demo Day, stating the product could arrive in “less than” two years, marking the clearest indication yet of when the long-anticipated AI device may reach consumers.

Although both Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman withheld detailed specifications, they confirmed that the design direction is now locked in. The device is being positioned as a fresh rethink of how users engage with AI, moving beyond traditional interfaces such as smartphones and computers.

Altman said the latest prototype feels “simple and beautiful and playful,” noting that earlier iterations failed to evoke the instinctive reaction he was seeking — the sense of wanting to “pick up that thing and take a bite out of it.” Ive echoed this sentiment, saying he naturally favours objects that look “almost naive in their simplicity” but feel warm, unthreatening and immediately approachable.

What to expect from OpenAI’s first AI device

1. Palm-sized, screen-free design

The Financial Times earlier reported that the device may be compact, handheld and without a built-in screen. Instead, it is expected to rely on audio-visual sensing and contextual responses.

2. Possible projector-based display

A Bloomberg report suggested the device may feature a miniature projector capable of displaying information onto nearby surfaces, eliminating the need for a traditional display.

3. Rich sensing with cameras and microphones

According to the Financial Times, users will likely interact using a camera, microphone and speaker. Multiple cameras may be included to ensure strong spatial awareness. Although designed primarily to sit on a desk, it is expected to be portable.

4. “Always-on” contextual awareness

The device may collect ambient signals throughout the day through built-in sensors, forming a continuous “memory” to personalise responses — aligning with OpenAI’s broader work on context-aware AI agents.

5. Part of a larger hardware ecosystem

The Ive–OpenAI partnership reportedly extends beyond a single product. The company is said to be exploring a wider range of AI-native devices, including smart glasses, a digital voice recorder and a wearable AI pin, forming an upcoming family of hardware.

6. Apple-aligned manufacturing partners

To produce the device, OpenAI is believed to be working with Apple’s supply chain in China. Luxshare — responsible for assembling iPhones and AirPods — and Goertek, a key supplier for AirPods, HomePods and Apple Watch components, are reportedly involved in the hardware development.

With the prototype now taking shape and a sub-two-year launch window being floated publicly for the first time, OpenAI’s entry into consumer hardware appears firmly on track, signalling the company’s most ambitious attempt yet to redefine everyday interaction with AI.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 5:40 PM