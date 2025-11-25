WhatsApp begins rolling out multi-account support for iOS users

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing multi-account support for iPhone users, enabling them to operate two WhatsApp numbers within a single app—bringing iOS in line with Android, which received the feature in 2023. The development, reported by WABetaInfo, is expected to benefit users who juggle work and personal numbers, allowing seamless switching without logging out or relying on WhatsApp Business.
Log in to an existing WhatsApp account, or
Link a companion account by scanning a QR code.
Each account maintains:
Its own chat history,
Notification preferences,
Media and privacy settings, and
Individual backup options.
The Account List,
A long-press on the Settings tab, or
A quick double-tap gesture.
WhatsApp’s App Lock security features—including Face ID, Touch ID or passcode—continue to work when switching to a locked account. Users can also remove an account via the Account section, and previously used numbers are stored for faster re-login later.
The feature is expected to roll out gradually to both beta and stable iOS users over the coming weeks.