WhatsApp begins rolling out multi-account support for iOS users

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing multi-account support for iPhone users, enabling them to operate two WhatsApp numbers within a single app—bringing iOS in line with Android, which received the feature in 2023. The development, reported by WABetaInfo, is expected to benefit users who juggle work and personal numbers, allowing seamless switching without logging out or relying on WhatsApp Business.

According to the report, each account functions independently, with separate chat histories, notification settings, privacy controls, media configurations and backup data, ensuring that activity on one account does not interfere with the other. How Multi-Account Support Works on iOS The WABetaInfo report notes that the update allows two distinct WhatsApp accounts to run on one app without needing a second device or the Business app.

Beta testers previously spotted a new option in the Settings page to add an additional account, appearing either under an “Account List” section or as a shortcut beside the QR code icon. From this menu, users can: Add a new number,

Log in to an existing WhatsApp account, or

Link a companion account by scanning a QR code.

Each account maintains:

Its own chat history,

Notification preferences,

Media and privacy settings, and

Individual backup options.

Notifications clearly indicate which account has received a message, reducing confusion when switching between profiles. Switching Between Accounts The report adds that account switching is designed to be simple, with users able to move between profiles via:

The Account List,

A long-press on the Settings tab, or

A quick double-tap gesture.

WhatsApp’s App Lock security features—including Face ID, Touch ID or passcode—continue to work when switching to a locked account. Users can also remove an account via the Account section, and previously used numbers are stored for faster re-login later.

The feature is expected to roll out gradually to both beta and stable iOS users over the coming weeks.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 5:32 PM