Swiggy launches initiative to tackle staffing challenges in restaurants

      The new feature on the Swiggy Partner App will connect restaurants to staffing experts and provide restaurant owners direct access to job listings and candidate database.

      Jun 21, 2024
      Swiggy has integrated this tailored staffing solution into the Swiggy Partner App. This feature provides restaurant owners direct access to job listings and candidate databases from third-party vendors with exclusive discounts. This initiative simplifies the hiring process, reduces costs, and allows restaurant partners to focus on delivering great food.

      Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform, announced the launch of its Recruitment Support initiative to assist its restaurant partners with staff recruitment.

      For this initiative, Swiggy has teamed up with leading staff hiring experts including Apna, WorkIndia, Kaam, and Shiftz to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles.

      As the food services industry expands at an unprecedented rate, maintaining an efficient and skilled workforce has become crucial for restaurants to ensure quality service. This rapid growth has intensified competition within the talent market. Further, the attrition rate in the industry has also been high, posing significant recruitment challenges for restaurant owners and managers.

      To address these challenges, Swiggy has teamed up with leading staff hiring experts to help restaurants connect with qualified candidates across various roles, including cooks/chefs, kitchen helpers, and service and cleaning staff. Whether restaurant partners are looking to fill a single position or build out their entire team, recruitment partners can help restaurants find the right talent quickly and efficiently.

      Deepak Maloo, AVP of Supply at Swiggy said, "We understand that right staffing and attrition are big challenges for our partners. The Staffing Support initiative reflects our commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for their operational challenges. By partnering with leading staffing vendors, we aim to simplify hiring, reduce costs, and help our partners focus on delivering great customer experience."

      Through this partnership, Swiggy will facilitate the hiring of restaurant staff across different roles and offer restaurant owners access to a vast talent pool at competitive rates.


