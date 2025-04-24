            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • swiggy-zepto-face-legal-heat-over-app-inaccessibility-for-visually-impaired-63163

Swiggy, Zepto face legal heat over app inaccessibility for visually impaired

The petition takes direct aim at the brands’ user experience, stating that despite clear legal mandates under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, neither Swiggy nor Zepto have made their platforms compatible with screen-reader software

By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2025 4:34 PM
Swiggy, Zepto face legal heat over app inaccessibility for visually impaired
The plea claims that Swiggy and Zepto have denied visually disabled users access to essential services such as food delivery and grocery shopping, effectively violating their fundamental rights under the Constitution of India.

Food delivery and quick commerce giants Swiggy and Zepto have come under legal scrutiny after a petition filed by NGO Mission Accessibility alleged that their mobile applications are not accessible to users with visual disabilities, PTI reported.

The Delhi High Court, led by Justice Sachin Datta, has issued notices to both companies as well as the Centre, directing them to respond within four weeks.

As per the media reports, the petition takes direct aim at the brands’ user experience, stating that despite clear legal mandates under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, neither Swiggy nor Zepto have made their platforms compatible with screen-reader software, a fundamental tool for visually impaired individuals.

According to Amar Jain, representing the NGO, compliance with accessibility standards was legally required as early as 2019, yet these high-profile digital platforms have failed to deliver inclusive app design.

The plea claims that Swiggy and Zepto have denied visually disabled users access to essential services such as food delivery and grocery shopping, effectively violating their fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. The absence of accessible search functionality and interactive features not only creates unnecessary friction in digital engagement but also undermines the dignity and autonomy of users with disabilities.

The petition further critiques the government’s lack of enforcement, arguing that regulatory inaction has allowed these market leaders to overlook inclusivity. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on May 28, setting the stage for what could be a landmark case in the push toward universal digital accessibility.


Tags
First Published on Apr 24, 2025 4:34 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

OnePlus bets big on India; local manufacturing to power global ambitions

OnePlus bets big on India; local manufacturing to power global ambitions

Brand Marketing

Tata Consumer Products' profit up 59% to Rs 345 crore in Q4 FY25

Tata Consumer Products' profit up 59% to Rs 345 crore in Q4 FY25

How it Works

Swiggy's Snacc and Blue Tokai part ways just months after launch

Swiggy's Snacc and Blue Tokai part ways just months after launch

Brand Marketing

Mars Wrigley ups media spends in digital and q-comm, says CMO Nikhil Rao

Mars Wrigley ups media spends in digital and q-comm, says CMO Nikhil Rao

Brand Marketing

Patanjali withdraws 'Sharbat Jihad' ads after Delhi High Court condemns communal remarks

Patanjali withdraws 'Sharbat Jihad' ads after Delhi High Court condemns communal remarks

Brand Marketing

CCI clears Kandhari Global Beverages and Coca-Cola's Rs2000 crore deal for bottling unit

CCI clears Kandhari Global Beverages and Coca-Cola's Rs2000 crore deal for bottling unit

Brand Marketing

Flipkart to shift base from Singapore to India ahead of IPO

Flipkart to shift base from Singapore to India ahead of IPO