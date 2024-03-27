TATA IPL 2024: 50 winners take home gold worth Rs 1 Lakh each

While the TATA IPL 2024 was off to an entertaining start on JioCinema as Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, fans had an equal amount to cheer about. Antony Joseph Dcruz bagged the top prize of gold worth Rs 50 lakhs by playing Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan on JioCinema. Suk Raj Lepcha, a resident of Gangtok, bagged the runner-up prize of gold worth Rs 10 lakhs from the predict and win contest. 50 more viewers made the most of JioCinema’s free to play contest as they staked a claim over gold worth INR 1 lakh each. Asimchiring, Meghalaya based Wheeler Sangma became the first winner of an elegant hatchback, a weekly bumper prize of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. Antony, an ardent Mumbai Indians fan and exporter by occupation, said, “I feel lucky that I competed against millions of people in Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan and won the first prize. I have never come across such a big sum of money and feel good about winning it. I will surely invest my winnings for my future instead of spending it on something luxurious.” Suk, an ardent Chennai Super Kings fan, expressed excitement on finishing second in the contest, especially as it comes at an opportune time for him. He said, “The prize is very useful to me as I am unemployed currently. I am really happy to win the contest. I tried my level best to answer every question correctly while I was watching my favourite team play.” On Day 2, Pabitra Deb Barma from Tripura won a motorcycle during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals while Kolkata Knight Riders – Sun Risers Hyderabad match saw Uttarakhand resident Dheeraj Ghughtyal take home a two-wheeler.