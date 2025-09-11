84% Indians prioritise food safety; PwC survey reveals health, tech, sustainability shaping food choices

84% of Indian consumers consider food safety a top priority, demanding transparency through clean labelling, credible certifications and clear communication, reveal a PwC India survey titled ‘Voice of the Consumer 2025: India perspective’.

As per the report, rising food costs also weigh heavily, as 63% of respondents are concerned about food costs. The report also highlights that people are adapting their shopping habits to maximise savings by shopping across multiple stores and discount outlets and buying in bulk. Convenience also plays a role with over 70% of consumers use supermarkets, 60% utilise local retailers and 55% turn to digital delivery platforms.

Ravi Kapoor, Partner and Leader – Retail and Consumer sector, PwC India, commented, “Our survey highlights that consumers are prioritising nutrition, affordability and sustainability – embracing local produce, digital grocery platforms and wellness technologies. With the openness to GenAI and healthcare apps, we’re entering an era of personalised wellness – creating pathways for brands to harness tech-driven solutions for enhanced growth. With health, technology and sustainability leading the charge, brands now have the momentum to adapt and thrive.”

The survey conducted across 28 countries with insights from 1,031 Indian consumers, highlights how health, affordability and sustainability are driving purchasing decisions.

Cultural traditions continue to shape consumption, with 74% of respondents citing heritage as a key factor in their food choices. Meanwhile, 80% are adopting health apps and wearables, signalling opportunities for AI-driven personalised diets and digital wellness innovations.

Sustainability is also gaining traction as nearly half of Indian consumers prefer eco-friendly packaging, while 73% are willing to pay more for food that supports environmental health. The survey notes that while the food sector faces supply chain constraints, economic pressures and market volatility, these consumer trends point to strong growth opportunities for brands aligning with wellness, technology, and sustainability.

