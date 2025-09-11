Rajasthan High Court stays FIR against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in Hyundai case

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant relief for Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed an FIR filed against them in a defective car case linked to Hyundai Motors.
The case was filed by a Bharatpur resident who alleged that he had been sold a faulty Hyundai vehicle. Alongside six company executives, the complainant named SRK and Deepika, citing their association as brand ambassadors of the automaker.
However, the actors argued that their involvement with Hyundai was limited to promotional endorsements and bore no connection to manufacturing, sales, or technical functions. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Khan, while advocate Madhav Mitra appeared for Padukone.
Justice Sudesh Bansal, presiding over the matter in Jodhpur, noted the absence of substantive grounds in the FIR to implicate the celebrities and extended temporary protection to both the actors and the Hyundai officials named. The case will be heard again on September 25.
The ruling ensures that the legal dispute will not cloud the highly anticipated release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screen opposite Deepika Padukone and also introduces his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her cinematic debut. With Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles, the project is already one of Bollywood’s most buzzed-about films.