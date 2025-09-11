Tourism can double its share in GDP with GST Reform, says Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called tourism one of India’s strongest growth engines, urging industry leaders to unlock the sector’s untapped potential.
Speaking at the 12th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), Shekhawat noted that tourism contributes 5–6% to India’s GDP—well below the global average of nearly 10%. “With our unmatched cultural richness and diversity, India can push tourism to become a larger driver of the economy,” he said.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari highlighted that India’s travel and tourism sector generated Rs 20.9 lakh crore in 2024 and created 4.65 crore jobs, underscoring its pivotal role in employment.
Industry veterans, including IHHA President Emeritus HH Maharaja Gaj Singh, stressed the importance of preserving heritage properties while enhancing visitor experiences to meet modern expectations.
The convention is not just a networking platform but a call to action: to spotlight lesser-known destinations, promote sustainable practices, and balance heritage conservation with tourism growth. With global benchmarks as reference, the industry’s collective ambition is to elevate India’s tourism contribution closer to worldwide standards, cementing its place as both a cultural and economic powerhouse.
