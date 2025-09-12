Uber faces Federal lawsuit in US for alleged violations of Disability Rights Act

ADVERTISEMENT
The United States government has filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, accusing the ride-hailing giant of discriminating against passengers with disabilities and levying unlawful surcharges, according to a Reuters report.
The case, brought under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), seeks injunctive relief, monetary compensation, and civil penalties. The lawsuit claims Uber has repeatedly failed to provide equal access to passengers with disabilities.
According to the court filing, Uber is alleged to have routinely denied services to individuals who use stowable wheelchairs or travel with service animals. Drivers were also accused of insulting and demeaning passengers with disabilities and subjecting them to “inappropriate questions” about their conditions.
The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in public services and requires companies such as Uber to ensure accessibility and fair treatment. The case now puts the spotlight on the company’s compliance with federal disability rights law.
Uber has yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit.