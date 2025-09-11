Hyundai bets on affordable SUVs, sees double-engine growth

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for a strong growth phase, driven by a renewed push in the sub-Rs 10 lakh SUV category and rising export momentum. The company expects the recent goods and services tax (GST) cut to significantly accelerate demand in the affordable SUV space.

CNBC-TV18 reported, Tarun Garg, COO & Whole-time Director at Hyundai Motor India said that SUVs under Rs 10 lakh will probably see very big growth. "If you give customers the right features — connectivity, ADAS, sunroof, automatics, this is a huge opportunity,” he said.

The GST cut is already showing results. Garg noted that bookings have surged in recent weeks, providing a much-needed boost to the auto sector. Hyundai forecasts that the Indian car industry will swing from a 2% decline until August to about 5% growth by March 2026. “That’s a 7% turnaround starting September,” he said, highlighting the perfect timing with the festive season.

Exports are strengthening Hyundai’s outlook further. As the automaker’s largest base outside Korea, India has recorded double-digit export growth this year. “With exports growing in double digits and domestic sales now picking up, this will be a double engine growth for Hyundai,” Garg added.

The company’s expansion plans are also on track, with a new manufacturing facility in Pune slated to come online in FY26, raising Hyundai India’s capacity close to 1 million units annually.