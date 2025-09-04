Festive season influencer spend to cross Rs 700 cr: Qoruz

Creator intelligence and collaboration platform Qoruz has released the Qoruz Festive Season Report 2025 which highlighted a defining shift in how brands are approaching influencer marketing.

This festive season, as per the report, will see a 2x to 3x spike in influencer campaigns compared to the average month. The report reveals that regional content is expected to drive 30 percent higher engagement than English content, a clear indicator of where consumer trust and attention are moving. As consumers look for authenticity and relatability, regional creators are becoming essential to campaign strategy, especially in culturally rooted festive moments.

According to Qoruz, brands are expected to spend over Rs 700 crore on influencer marketing during this festive stretch, with engagement peaking in the weeks leading up to Diwali. This marks a significant uptick from the previous year, particularly fueled by growing participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

The top-spending sectors this season are consumer durables, followed closely by fashion and beauty, FMCG, and e-commerce. These categories are investing deeply in creator partnerships to build trust, showcase utility, and influence purchase decisions, particularly in middle India.

This year’s festive season is also seeing more brands enter influencer marketing for the first time, with 15 percent of active brands investing in creators for the first time. These first-time entrants are largely emerging D2C brands leveraging the festive window to scale visibility, along with regional and mid-market players.

"Most influencer-driven purchases now start before the consumer even searches. That is the shift we are seeing this festive season. It is no longer about grabbing attention, it is about earning trust early. When a creator shows up in your language, during your rituals, with products that fit your reality, that is not advertising, that is belonging. From luxury watches to local sweet shops, from legacy brands to D2C startups, influencer marketing has quietly become the most human way to scale relevance during India’s biggest season. That shift in discovery is where the real creative advantage lies this year," noted Aditya Gurwara, co-founder and head of brand alliance, Qoruz.