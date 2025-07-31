Uber India rolls out Motorhomes, doubles down on Intercity expansion

Uber has expanded its Intercity product to over 3,000 routes across India, increasing the product’s footprint by 50% on city-to-city routes. The company has launched a limited-period product featuring custom-designed Uber Intercity Motorhomes.

As per the company, Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Agra, Bangalore-Mysore, Lucknow-Kanpur and Ahmedabad-Vadodara were the top 5 over the last 12 months for Intercity, especially around long weekends and holidays.

Weekends, led by Fridays, were the most popular days for setting out on intercity travels, with most riders opting to head out either during the early hours of the morning or during the relatively lean traffic hours of 2 PM to 3 PM. Rider interest surged especially during festive periods such as Diwali, Holi, Eid, and the summer wedding season.

Shweta Mantri, Head of Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia, said, “More and more people are choosing to hit the road for quick getaways, family visits, or even business meetings, and they want travel that’s easy, reliable, and comfortable. That’s exactly what Uber Intercity offers, and with the expansion of routes we’re doubling down on transforming outstation road travel for millions.”

In addition to this, round trips are increasingly being booked for leisure travel, pilgrimages and event travel, while one-way Intercity rides continue to be driven by visits to family and friends, business travel and first/last-mile airport or railway access.