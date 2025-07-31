Akshay Kumar sells Borivali flats for Rs 7.1 crore, doubles investment in 7 years

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has offloaded two adjoining residential units in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a total of Rs 7.1 crore, marking a sharp appreciation from his original investment of Rs 3.7 crore in 2017, nearly doubling his returns in just seven years.
As reported by squareyards.com, the two properties, both located within 35-acre ready-to-move-in Oberoi Realty development, were sold in June 2025. The first apartment, measuring 1,101 sq. ft., fetched Rs 5.75 crore and includes two parking spaces, while the smaller 252 sq. ft. unit sold for Rs 1.35 crore.
The transactions attracted stamp duties of Rs 34.5 lakh and Rs 6.75 lakh respectively.
Kumar had originally acquired the larger unit for Rs 3.02 crore and the smaller one for Rs 67.90 lakh in 2017, suggesting a savvy real estate play in Mumbai's evolving property market.
Notably, the same luxury development has also attracted other Bollywood bigwigs, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan purchased multiple apartments there in May 2024, indicating the enclave’s growing appeal among high-profile investors. While stars are often seen as glamour magnets for luxury real estate, their investment moves are increasingly being viewed as strategic.