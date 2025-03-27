United Spirits appoints Praveen Someshwar as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
United Spirits Limited (USL) has announced the appointment of Praveen Someshwar as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). As per the company's exchange filings, the appointment will be effective from April 1, 2025, for a tenure of five years, subject to shareholder approval.
The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held today. As part of this transition, Someshwar has also been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board.
A seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience, Someshwar has a strong track record in transformation, strategy, and execution within the media and FMCG industries. Prior to joining USL, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of HT Media, where he spearheaded the digital transformation of one of India’s largest media houses, integrating technology into traditional print, radio, and digital platforms.
Before his tenure at HT Media, Someshwar spent 24 years at PepsiCo, where he held multiple leadership roles across General Management, Finance, and Strategy in India and the Asia-Pacific region. Notably, he served as the CEO of India Foods, overseeing iconic brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, and Quaker, and later as the CEO of South Asia Beverages, leading business expansions across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.
A Chartered Accountant (CA) and Cost & Management Accountant (CMA), Someshwar holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from Delhi University.