YouTube crosses 125 million paid subscribers, expands 'Premium Lite' tier

The Google-owned video-sharing giant continues its rapid paid subscriber growth, adding 25 million users in just over a year.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 2:10 PM
The new plan allows users to watch most videos ad-free across various content categories like gaming, cooking, comedy, and education, but excludes music videos, Shorts, and background play.

YouTube has surpassed 125 million subscribers across its YouTube Music and Premium services. The announcement, made on March 5, underscores the platform's rapid growth, as the figure has climbed from 100 million subscribers in January 2024—a gain of 25 million users in just over a year.

Lyor Cohen, YouTube's global head of Music, highlighted the importance of this surge, "This momentum is critical to our goal of becoming the No. 1 contributor of revenue to the industry, and we won't stop until we get there."

To further accelerate the growth, YouTube has introduced 'Premium Lite', a more affordable ad-free subscription tier, now available in the United States for $7.99 per month.

The new plan allows users to watch most videos ad-free across various content categories like gaming, cooking, comedy, and education, but excludes music videos, Shorts, and background play.

"Since launching YouTube Music and Premium, we've focused on giving subscribers a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite content, and Premium Lite is the latest step in that evolution," said Jack Greenberg, Director of Product Management, YouTube Premium.

YouTube previously piloted Premium Lite in select markets and observed a strong upgrade trend, with more Lite subscribers opting for the full YouTube Premium plan ($13.99/month) rather than downgrading.

Encouraged by these results, YouTube will expand Premium Lite to Thailand, Germany, and Australia in the coming weeks, with plans for further global expansion later this year.

The move comes as part of Google’s strategy to diversify YouTube’s revenue stream beyond advertising.

Over the past year, YouTube has increased its Premium pricing in multiple markets, including India, while introducing new features like smart downloads, high-quality audio, and enhanced playback controls.

Additionally, YouTube has ramped up its efforts to combat ad blockers, extending its crackdown to third-party apps in April 2024.

While Google does not disclose YouTube’s total revenue figures each quarter, it primarily reports advertising earnings.

However, in October 2024, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that YouTube’s total revenue exceeded $50 billion over the past four quarters, reinforcing its position as a dominant force in the digital streaming industry.


First Published on Mar 6, 2025 2:10 PM

