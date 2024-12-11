            

Zepto launches Zepto Café app amid rapid expansion

Zepto Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha announces MVP release as café chain surges to 30k orders daily.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 12:32 PM
The company is currently opening over 100 new cafés each month and has already reached a milestone of approximately 30,000 orders daily.

In a major step toward consolidating its fast-growing café business, Zepto Café, the coffee-centric spinoff of the popular quick-commerce platform Zepto, will debut its own standalone mobile application next week.

The announcement was made by Zepto Co-founder & CEO Aadit Palicha, who emphasized the importance of speed-to-market and iterative development, acknowledging that the initial release may be a minimal viable product (MVP) rather than a fully polished experience.

Zepto Café’s expansion has been nothing short of remarkable.

The company is currently opening over 100 new cafés each month and has already reached a milestone of approximately 30,000 orders daily.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2024 12:32 PM

