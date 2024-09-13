Affle India secures US patent to boost precision in digital advertising

Gurugram-based global technology company, Affle (India) Ltd., on Thursday announced, that it has been awarded its 11th US patent, adding to its growing portfolio of intellectual property.
The newly granted patent for "Computer implemented method for partner pixelling for user identification", focuses on optimizing user identification processes for digital advertising. This system assigns a unique identifier to each user, enabling Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) and publishers to deliver highly targeted, precision advertising.
The system's innovation lies in its ability to reduce redundant pixel firing, improve webpage load times, and enhance overall security, ensuring a more efficient and secure delivery of advertisements.
The patent supports Affle's mission of improving consumer engagement while delivering high-quality conversions for advertisers.
This latest addition brings Affle's total IP portfolio to 36 patents, with a focus on mobile advertising technologies. Commenting on the achievement, the company stated that this patent further strengthens its commitment to driving performance-driven marketing solutions for advertisers.
Earlier in July this year, shares of Affle India surged by up to 3.81% to Rs 1,463.95 per share on the BSE after the company received another US patent titled 'Method and System' for enabling an interaction between a user and the podcast. This patent, focused on optimizing user engagements through a podcast interaction system powered by machine learning, further highlighted Affle's ongoing innovation in enhancing digital consumer experiences.
Affle, known for its proprietary consumer intelligence platform, transforms ads into recommendations helping marketers identify, engage, acquire, and drive transactions with their potential and existing users. The company completed its successful IPO in India on August 8, 2019, and now trades on Indian stock exchanges.