OpenAI tests ads on free ChatGPT, signalling the end of an ad-free era

OpenAI appears to be preparing a major shift in how its flagship chatbot is monetised, with reports indicating that the free version of ChatGPT may soon display advertisements. If implemented, this would mark the end of the ad-free experience that has defined the platform since its launch, as per several media reports.

According to early findings, OpenAI has begun internally testing ad placements within the free tier of ChatGPT, echoing the commercial model that underpins platforms such as Google Search, where targeted promotions directly influence user purchasing behaviour. While the company already offers premium subscriptions, the move is seen as an attempt to tap into its far larger free user base and create a new revenue stream by embedding commerce into everyday AI interactions.

Software engineer Tibor Blaho was the first to flag the development. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he revealed that the beta version of ChatGPT’s Android app — version 1.2025.329 — contains explicit code references to an “ads feature”, including mentions of “bazaar content”, “search ad”, and a “search ads carousel”. Sharing a screenshot of the code, Blaho wrote: “ChatGPT Android app 1.2025.329 beta includes new references to an ‘ads feature’ with ‘bazaar content’, ‘search ad’ and ‘search ads carousel’.”

ChatGPT Android app 1.2025.329 beta includes new references to an "ads feature" with "bazaar content", "search ad" and "search ads carousel" pic.twitter.com/BdHOJIQHmA — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 29, 2025

These findings strongly suggest that advertisements may soon begin appearing for Android users of the free tier, with iOS likely to follow once the system is fully rolled out across platforms.

Such a shift could have wider implications for the web economy. ChatGPT, with its conversational interface and ability to understand users at a deeper, more contextual level, may become an even more powerful advertising surface than search engines. By drawing on user prompts and behavioural patterns, the chatbot could deliver highly personalised product suggestions — effectively reshaping how digital advertising operates.

If the testing phase leads to a full launch, OpenAI will enter a new chapter where generative AI and targeted commerce coexist at scale.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 5:10 PM