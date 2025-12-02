Shashi Sinha takes role of Strategic Advisor of Omnicom Media, Kartik Sharma to drive operations

Under Sinha’s leadership, the network aims to accelerate collaboration across global brands and sharpen its regional execution capabilities.

In a major structural development within the Omnicom–IPG media framework, Shashi Sinha has been appointed as the Strategic Advisor of the newly formed, jointly driven media strategy and buying unit for the APAC region. The announcement was made through an internal memo circulated by Tony Harradine, CEO, APAC.

Sinha, a widely respected industry veteran known for building one of India’s strongest media organisations, will advise and guide the integration and strategic direction of the combined Omnicom-IPG entity.

Kartik Sharma, another seasoned leader with deep experience across media, data, and digital transformation. Sharma’s appointment places him at the centre of operationalising this joint media unit, ensuring alignment between the agencies' regional teams and global leadership. He will be supported by Amardeep Singh from IPG appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, signifying a coordinated effort between both holding groups.

Global Leadership Announcements

Alongside the APAC restructuring, the network formalised the appointments of four global brand presidents:

George Manas, OMD

Stacy DeRiso, Initiative

Susan Kingston-Brown, UM

Christian Flouch, PHD

Appointments for Mediahub and Hearts & Science will be revealed later.

Of the four confirmed global presidents, both Kingston-Brown and Flouch are based in the UK. Notably, Flouch stands out as the only appointee without prior experience as a chief executive, having previously served as chief client officer at PHD Worldwide.

MG OMD, the UK-exclusive brand, will continue under Natalie Bell, its chief executive.

Senior Global Roles Reaffirmed or Newly Assigned

The broader restructuring also saw several senior roles being confirmed or realigned:

Florian Adamski remains Global CEO, Omnicom Media

Brad Nodiff remains Group CFO

Guy Marks, previously Global CEO of PHD, is now Global Chief Client Success Officer

Justin Wroe, former CEO of IPG Mediabrands US, becomes Chief Commercial Officer

Dan Fox continues as Global Chief Investment Officer

Jarrod Martin, formerly leading Acxiom and Kinesso, becomes Chief Transformation Officer

Kate Osborne is now Chief Operations Officer

Sofia Colantropo transitions to Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

Jonathan Rigby, formerly global CSO at IPG Mediabrands and Initiative, becomes Global Chief Strategy Officer

Regional Leadership Stable Across Omnicom Media Group

Regional CEOs continue unchanged, ensuring stability during the transition:

Ralph Pardo – North America

Dan Clays – EMEA

Tony Harradine – APAC

Julian Porras – LATAM

With Sinha shaping strategic vision and Sharma driving operational cohesion, the combined Omnicom–IPG unit is positioned to deliver integrated media expertise across brands and markets.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:32 PM