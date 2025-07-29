Google acknowledges Android's 'Earthquake Alert' failure during 2023 Turkey disaster

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has admitted that its Android Earthquake Alerts (AEA) System failed to perform as expected during the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023, resulting in the tragic loss of thousands of lives.
Touted as a groundbreaking tool to warn Android users of imminent seismic activity—particularly in regions lacking traditional early warning infrastructure—the AEA system significantly underestimated the earthquake’s magnitude, thereby failing to issue timely, life-saving alerts to millions.
In an internal research review, Google revealed that the system had mistakenly detected the event as a magnitude 4.5 to 4.9, well below the actual severity. This critical misreading was attributed to a calibration flaw in the detection algorithm, leading to a severe lapse in emergency notification delivery.
As a result, over 10 million Android users within a 160-kilometer radius of the epicenter did not receive the top-tier “Take Action” alert, which is designed to provide 10 to 35 seconds of early warning. Shockingly, only 469 users received that high-level alert. Around 500,000 others received a lower-priority “Be Aware” notification.
Initially, Google stated that the system had “performed well,” but later simulations—run after recalibrating the algorithm—demonstrated that the proper alerts would have been triggered under corrected parameters.
While Google has positioned AEA as a supplementary system to national seismic warning frameworks and emphasized its ongoing improvements based on post-event insights, critics have pointed to the delayed public disclosure of this failure. Experts argue that such systems, especially when positioned as safety-critical tools, require both accuracy and transparency to maintain public trust and save lives in crisis situations.