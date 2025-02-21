Amazon app store for Android to discontinue operations this year

Amazon is shutting down its Android app store this year in August. According to media report, the developers will not be able to add new apps to the store. However, the company has allowed developers to submit updates to their existing apps until the service is discontinued on 20 August 2025.

However, the Amazon's app store will remain available on its own devices such as Fire tablets and Fire TV.

According to the company, amazon.co.jp customers will no longer be able to make in-app purchases (IAPS) on the Amazon Appstore for Android devices. The IAPs will be available in other marketplaces until 20 August.

“Starting August 20, 2025, you will no longer have access to the Amazon Appstore on your Android device. We will also be discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on August 20, 2025,” the ecommerce firm said on a support page.

In addition to this, Amazon said it will discontinue its Coins digital currency, used in purchasing apps and games within the app store. The company said it will refund the unused Coins to users by 20 August.

"We will also be discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on August 20, 2025. As of Feb 20, 2025, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase," it added.

Amazon has been attempting to compete with the Google Play Store ecosystem since 2011 but remained unsuccessful.